Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Postponed

After several cases of cheating and impersonation reported during the recruitment exam process, the authorities have filed several cases and they have arrested more than 20 people have been arrested.
The investigation in this regard is still on, said Rajasthan Police.
Rajasthan police had announced a total of 5390 vacancies for the recruitment of constables in state police force.
Official notification was for these posts were released in October 2017.
The admit cards for these recruitment exams were released on the first week March.
A statement from Rajasthan police also said it is committed to maintain the credibility of the recruitment process.
The registration for Rajasthan Police recruitment process was held till November 21, 2017. The Rajasthan Government had earlier recommended 5,500 vacancies in police force in the state.
In this recruitment, 4684 general constables, 402 general constables - TSP / Sahria Area and 304 Constables (Driver) will be appointed.
