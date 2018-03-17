Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam Postponed After various malpractices have been reported in the ongoing Rajasthan Police Recruitment exam, the authorities have postponed the second leg of the examination.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The registration for Rajasthan Police recruitment process was held till November 21, 2017. New Delhi: After various malpractices have been reported in the ongoing



After several cases of cheating and impersonation reported during the recruitment exam process, the authorities have filed several cases and they have arrested more than 20 people have been arrested.



The investigation in this regard is still on, said Rajasthan Police.



Rajasthan police had announced a total of 5390 vacancies for the recruitment of constables in state police force.



Official notification was for these posts were released in October 2017.



The admit cards for these recruitment exams were released on the first week March.



A statement from Rajasthan police also said it is committed to maintain the credibility of the recruitment process.



The registration for



In this recruitment, 4684 general constables, 402 general constables - TSP / Sahria Area and 304 Constables (Driver) will be appointed.



The Rajasthan police recruitment tests are held in computer mode.



Click here for more



After various malpractices have been reported in the ongoing Rajasthan Police Recruitment exam , the authorities have postponed the second leg of the examination. According to a statement from the Rajasthan Police, the exams which are scheduled from March 20 to March 31 have been cancelled. The recruitment authorities have not released any new dates for the postponed exams. The Rajasthan Police Constable Examination started on March 7, 2018.After several cases of cheating and impersonation reported during the recruitment exam process, the authorities have filed several cases and they have arrested more than 20 people have been arrested.The investigation in this regard is still on, said Rajasthan Police.Rajasthan police had announced a total of 5390 vacancies for the recruitment of constables in state police force.Official notification was for these posts were released in October 2017.The admit cards for these recruitment exams were released on the first week March.A statement from Rajasthan police also said it is committed to maintain the credibility of the recruitment process.The registration for Rajasthan Police recruitment process was held till November 21, 2017. The Rajasthan Government had earlier recommended 5,500 vacancies in police force in the state.In this recruitment, 4684 general constables, 402 general constables - TSP / Sahria Area and 304 Constables (Driver) will be appointed. The Rajasthan police recruitment tests are held in computer mode.Click here for more Jobs News