Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card Today; Check Details Examination for Rajasthan police recruitment will be held on 7 March 2018. A total of 5390 vacancies have been notified for recruitment. Official notification was released was released in October 2017.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card ; Know How To Download Now New Delhi: Admit cards for the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment will be released today. As per the official update given in the recruitment portal, the admit card will be released at 9pm today. Examination will be held on 7 March 2018. A total of 5390 vacancies have been notified for recruitment. Official notification was released was released in October 2017. Admit card update will be given to candidates on their registered mobile number and email id. Details in this regard can also be found at rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com.



Exam pattern

The online objective type exam will be of 75 marks. The exam will consist of three parts: reasoning and logic; general knowledge, general science, current affairs; history, geography, economy, polity, culture and arts of Rajasthan. There will be negative marking. While the minimum cut off for general and OBC candidates is 40%; it is 30% for SC/ ST candidates and 25% for saharia candidates of Baran district.



Subsequent stages of selection

Candidates who qualify the computer based test will be eligible for physical standard test. For Constable Driver post, there will be a proficiency test as well. The final selection list will comprise of those candidates who secure more than 45% aggregate (40% for SC, ST, OBC and women candidates, 35% for local SC, ST candidates of tribal sub plan area and 30% for saharia tribe of district Baran).



Click here for more



Admit cards for the Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment will be released today. As per the official update given in the recruitment portal, the admit card will be released at 9pm today. Examination will be held on 7 March 2018. A total of 5390 vacancies have been notified for recruitment. Official notification was released was released in October 2017. Admit card update will be given to candidates on their registered mobile number and email id. Details in this regard can also be found at rajasthanpolicerecruitment.com.The online objective type exam will be of 75 marks. The exam will consist of three parts: reasoning and logic; general knowledge, general science, current affairs; history, geography, economy, polity, culture and arts of Rajasthan. There will be negative marking. While the minimum cut off for general and OBC candidates is 40%; it is 30% for SC/ ST candidates and 25% for saharia candidates of Baran district.Candidates who qualify the computer based test will be eligible for physical standard test. For Constable Driver post, there will be a proficiency test as well. The final selection list will comprise of those candidates who secure more than 45% aggregate (40% for SC, ST, OBC and women candidates, 35% for local SC, ST candidates of tribal sub plan area and 30% for saharia tribe of district Baran).Click here for more Jobs News