Rajasthan Clerk Recruitment: Candidates Complain After Vacancy Reduction

A total of 11,255 vacancies were notified in the beginning.

A recruitment process in Rajasthan has landed in hot water over vacancy numbers. Candidates, mostly class 12 qualified and graduates, have said that number of vacancies was reduced after the selection process was concluded. The said recruitment, LDC 2018 or the Lower Division Clerk and Junior Assistant recruitment, was held by the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB).

What Do Candidates Say

Candidates say, referring to an RTI reply, a total number of 587 vacancies have reduced from general category (360 posts) and OBC category (227 posts).

Rajasthan LDC candidates protesting against the reduced vacancy number.

Exam Timeline

Rajasthan LDC 2018, as it is being referred by the candidates, was announced by the RSMSSB on April 16, 2018. The recruitment was notified as "Direct Recruitment for LDC Grade II/ Junior Assistant Exam 2018". The registration process had begun on May 10, 2018.

The exam, for selection to LDC 2018, was held from August 12 to September 16, 2018.

The exam result was announced on March 7, 2019 and a revised result was announced on March 19, 2019. Candidates who had qualified the exam were shortlisted for document verification process.

Revision In Vacancy Number

On March 1, 2019, the RSMSSB notified candidates about revision in the vacancy number. This time, the Board increased the total number of vacancy to 12,092.

On March 7, the Board declared the result and it was mentioned in the notification that the recruitment is being held for a total of 12456 posts.

In the subsequent result and revised result notices the total number of vacancies has been written as 12,456.

Final result

The final result was announced on February 14, 2020 and a second list was announced on March 6, 2020.

This time, the result notifications did not say anything about the vacancy number. Usually in government job recruitment process the recruiting organisation releases a notification giving details on the total number of vacancies, the category wise vacancy distribution, number of candidates selected in each category and cut off marks category wise. This pattern is followed by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) along with many other government organisations.

