Rajasthan Staff Selection Board To Hold LDC Phase II Exams In September

RSMSSB will conduct Phase Ii exam for recruitment of Lower Division Clerk in September

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) admit card for Phase II exam on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Phase II of the RSMSSB LDC recruitment will be able to download their admit cards from the board's official website or through their respective SSO ID. The phase II exam will consist of typing and skill test in English and Hindi. The phase Ii exam will be conducted online.

The RSMSSB LDC Phase II exam will be conducted from September 3 to September 6, 2019.

Candidates can either download their admit cards from the 'Admit Card' link provided on the official website for RSMSSB (rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in) or can go to the SSO portal and download their admit cards after logging in using their respective SSO Id.

On the day of the exam candidates must bring their admit card, a photo identity proof, a recent color photograph (2.5cmX2.5cm), and a blue-ball pen with transparent body.

Candidates must reach their allotted exam centres 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

The board has also released regulations for dress code for candidates who would appear in the LDC Phase II exam. The dress-code for male candidates includes a half-sleeve shirt/ t-shirt, pant, and slippers. The dress code for female candidates includes salwar kameez/ saree, half-sleeve kurta/ blouse, slipper, and tie hair in a simple rubber band.

Candidates are advised to go through the regulations concerning dress code. Those not adhering to the dress code will not be allowed entry into the exam centre.

