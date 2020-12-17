Rajasthan Government Approves Creation Of 337 New Posts

Rajasthan government has approved creation of 337 new posts.

The Rajasthan government has approved the creation of 337 new posts, including in Sanskrit Education and Urban Development departments, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

In another decision, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to add 1,500 additional posts in the recruitment process for Community Health Officers (CHOs) under the National Health Mission (NHM). In view of the difficulty in conducting repeated examinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of posts has been increased, an official statement said. Now, instead of 6,310 posts for CHOs, a total of 7,810 posts will be filled. This is a contractual recruitment.

Along with the creation of 337 new posts, the government has also given its nod for the recruitment for 46 posts of Assistant Town Planners (ATPs), the official statement said.

Under the approval, 308 new educational posts will be created in Sanskrit Education Department. Four new posts of College Hostel Superintendent have been approved in the TAD. 25 posts have been approved for eight newly formed courts. 46 vacant posts of ATPs in the Town Planning Department, various authorities, trusts and other autonomous institutions will also be filled, according to the statement.

The state government is continuously filling the vacant posts in various departments to provide more employment opportunities to the youth, it said.

