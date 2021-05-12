Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers (REET) Postponed

REET scheduled to be held on June 20 has been postponed as per the tweet of state education dept.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam For Teachers (REET) has been postponed, an official source has confirmed quoting the state education minister Govind Singh Dotasra. The exam was scheduled to be held on June 20.

This is the second time the exam is being postponed. It was earlier scheduled to be held on April 25 but was postponed later.

The exam is conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. However, the board is yet to give a confirmation regarding this.

The latest update on the REET exam has been given by the state education department on its Twitter handle.

"In view of the Covid situation it is not possible to conduct the exam on June 20," the official report says quoting Mr Dotasra.

"EWS candidates have to be given permission for the exam as government guidelines and a decision regarding this is pending," the statement added.

The REET will be held as and when the situation is normal to conduct the exam, the Minister has said quoted the official tweet.

REET was one of two big recruitment drives announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2020. The other teacher recruitment process will be conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC).

