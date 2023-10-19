Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board Invites Applications For 684 Posts

Applications will not be accepted after November 17.

The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) is inviting applications for 684 positions with a deadline of November 17. The application process, initiated by the Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB), began after the board released an official notification on October 18. To be eligible for these roles, candidates must hold a Bachelor's Degree in relevant fields. Certain specialized positions may require additional qualifications, such as an MBA or an ITI Diploma. The examination will be held online, tentatively in December, at various examination centers.

To apply for these positions, please follow these steps:

Visit the official website at rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the "Apply online" link in the Recruitment Advertisement section.

Click here to access the notification



Available positions:

Banking assistant (540)

Manager (89)

Junior accountant (11)

Junior assistant (12)

Senior manager (1)

Computer programmer (5)

Account officer (2)

Animal nutrition officer (1)

Programmer (01)

Assistant manager (general) (4)

Assistant manager (quality control) (11)

Operator (animal nutrition) (3)

Fitter (02)

Informatic assistant (02)

The eligibility requirements for specific positions are as follows:

For banking assistant and manager roles, candidates should have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream with computer knowledge.

Junior accountants are required to possess a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce (BCom) from any recognized Indian university.

Junior assistants should have a Bachelor's Degree in any stream and a diploma in Computer Application of RS-CIT.

Senior managers must hold an MBA Degree or a PG Diploma in Business Management, in addition to a Bachelor's Degree in any subject.

Computer programmers should have a BE/BTech Degree in Computer Science, IT, Electronics, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics and Communication, Electronics and Instrumentation, or an MCA/MSc in CS/IT. Additionally, one year of experience is required.

Account officers should possess a Bachelor's degree in Commerce (BCom) with a 1st division and pass the Intermediate & CA/ICWA Exam.

Animal nutrition officers should have an M.V.Sc. Degree.

Programmers require a BE/B.Tech/M.Sc./MCA/M.Tech/MBA in IT/CS Trade.

Assistant managers (general) need a Bachelor's Degree in any stream along with an MBA.

Assistant managers (quality control) should have a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture (BSc. AG).

Operators (animal nutrition) should hold an ITI Diploma in Fitter Trade.

Fitters should have an ITI Diploma in Fitter Trade.

Informatic assistants are required to possess a Bachelor's Degree or a higher degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Computer Application, Electronics, Electronics and Communication, IT, or a PG diploma in Computer Science and Engineering/Computer Application/IT.