South East Central Railway Announces Jobs For Class 10 Pass Candidates

Railway Recruitment 2020: South East Central Railway Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

South East Central Railway has invited applications for apprenticeship in its Bilaspur division. A total of 432 positions will be filled in various trades like Stenographer, Fitter, Electrician, Wireman, etc. 10th class pass candidates who have ITI certificate in relevant trades and are between 15 to 24 years of age are eligible to apply for this job.

"The selected candidates or, if he is minor, his guardian has be enter into a contract of apprenticeship with the employer (sic)," South East Central Railway has mentioned in the notification.

Online applications have to submitted through apprenticeship training portal, https://apprenticeshipindia.org/. The last date for submission of application is August 30.

"Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices and they will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 year for each trade. They will be paid stipend during their training as per the rules of State Government of Chhattisgarh. Their training will be terminated after the completion of their apprenticeship," South East Central Railway has notified.

There will be no written exam. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks secured in Class 10 and during ITI training. Candidates have to mention their marks in Class 10 and in ITI while filling the application form.

