South East Central Railway Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

SECR apprenticeship recruitment: Last date to apply is December 1

South East Central Railway (SECR) has invited applications for apprenticeship at Raipur Division and Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur. The last date for submission of application forms at apprenticeshipindia.org is December 1. A total of 413 vacancies will be filled in Welder, Turner, Fitter, Electrician and other trades.

Job Notification

"Selected candidates will be engaged as apprentices and they will undergo apprenticeship training for a period of 1 year for each trade. They will be paid stipend during their training as per the rules of State government of Chhattisgarh. Their training will be terminated after the completion of their apprenticeship," SECR has said in the official job notification.

There will be no written exam and candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in Class 10 and ITI exam giving equal weightage to both.

Railway Apprentice Recruitment Details

Vacancy Details

DRM Officer SECR Raipur: 255 posts

Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur: 158 posts

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have passed Class 10 and have ITI certificate in the relevant discipline.

Age Limit: 15-24 years as on July 1, 2020

