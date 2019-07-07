Assistant Software Engineer Jobs At Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS)

Railway Jobs: Assistant Software Engineer Jobs At CRIS

Graduate engineers who have qualified the GATE 2019 in Computer Science paper are eligible to apply for Assistant Software Engineer post under Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Railways. CRIS is headquartered in New Delhi, and has regional offices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Secunderabad. "Only candidates possessing a valid GATE 2019 score along with the prescribed qualification are eligible to apply," reads the notification. " Candidates whose normalized marks are less than the cut off marks appearing on the GATE 2019 score card in their respective category will not be eligible to apply," it adds.

Candidates with BE/ BTech in Computer Science or Information Technology or MCA or BSc or the related educated educational qualification are eligible to apply. Applicant must have scored at least 60% marks in the qualifying exam. Candidates with ME/ MTech in Computer Science & Engineering can also apply only if they possess the required GATE 2019 scores.

Applicants must be within the age limit of 22-27 years as on August 7.

Candidates can deposit the application fee at SBI on or before August 9.

Detailed notification will be released on the official website of CRIS on July 8.

