West Central Railway Invites Application For Apprentice Post. Selection Through Merit

West Central Railway has invited application for apprentice selection. A total of 570 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. Candidates who have cleared 10+2 education securing at least 50% marks are eligible for apprentice post. Applicants should also have obtained ITI certificate in the relevant trade. The last date for submission of application is March 15.

Engineers, both graduates and diploma holders, are not eligible for the job.

There will be no written exam or interview for selection. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the scores obtained in class 10 board exam. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list that would be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both 10th class and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Candidates have to take copies of online application, medical certificates, passport size photograph, original certificates on the day of verification.

Candidates must deposit Rs 100 application fee through net banking, ATM cum debit card, credit card or SBI UPI. "No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST candidates/Female candidates of all communities/PWBD candidates," the notice reads.

This is the second apprentice recruitment drive conducted by the West Central Railway. The first one was held in January for 1273 posts.

In December last year, South Central railway had announced 4103 apprentice posts in various apprentice trades like AC Mechanic, Carpenter, Diesel Mechanic, Electrical/ Electronics, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Fitter, Machinist, MMW, Painter and Welder.

