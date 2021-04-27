120 Vacancies Announced In Punjab Warehousing Corporation; Registration Begins Tomorrow

Punjab SSSB announces 120 vacancies in Warehousing Corporation

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB) has released a notification to fill 120 vacancies of Technical Assistant in Punjab warehousing corporation. The registration process for the recruitment will begin tomorrow. The application forms will be available on the official website of the Board. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before May 20.

Job Notification

"Advertisement has been issued to invite applications for 120 vacancies of Technical Assistant Officer in Punjab warehousing corporation from April 28, 2021. He informed that May 20 is the last date to apply and applicants will able to submit fees till May 24," Raman Behl, Chairman of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has said.

He also told that as a commitment made by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to ensure a fair and transparent recruitment drive, the Board would carry out videography and also install jammers and biometric technology.

Click here for more Jobs News