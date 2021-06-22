Punjab Chief Minister Announces Recruitment Drive In State Police

Punjab Police recruitment drive to fill 4362 positions begins on July 15.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced recruitment of a total of 4362 constables in district and armed cadre of state police department. Announcing the recruitment drive, on microblogging platform Twitter, the Chief Minister also said that 33% of those recruited will be women.

The registration process for this recruitment will begin on July 15.

"Stadiums and grounds of Police Lines, Colleges, Schools etc would be open to the aspiring candidates in all districts. Coaches of Police and Sports Departments would be available for guidance to the applicants," the Chief Minister has said.

Details of the recruitment like eligibility criteria, syllabus for written test have been shared by the Punjab Police.

Class 12 pass is the minimum educational qualification is required for the post. Candidates must have passed matric exam with Punjabi or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language.

A written test will be held on September 25 and 26. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be shortlisted for the physical screening test. "No marks will be awarded for the physical test, but all candidates must clear the prescribed fitness trial/events. Merit will be drawn up purely on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the written test," the Punjab Police has said.

