Punjab Government To Provide Free Skill Training To 2,000 Students In Tourism Industry

Punjab government will provide free skill training to youths in tourism industry (representational image)

The Punjab tourism department will provide free training and skill development to the youth in the state who are interested in a career in the tourism and hospitality industry post COVID-19. The tourism and cultural affairs Minister Mr. Charanjit Singh Channi said that more than 2000 students would be trained under the umbrella scheme of 'Hunar Se Rozgar Tak'. The trained students will also be assisted in placement.

About 1,000 students will be provided training in Skill Testing and Certification under Entrepreneurship program.

The minister informed that a large number of tourism service providers in the unorganized sector also require basic training and certification to provide better services standards and consumer satisfaction. Therefore, about 800 such tourism service providers will be provided training for skill testing and certification.

In another programme 400 persons would be trained under the entrepreneurship program of the government of India. In this program a short-term quality training would be provided for Cook-Tandoor, Barman, Baker, Homestay (multi-skilled Caretaker) and Halwai.

The free training in the hospitality sector will be provided through the educational institutes at Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Nawanshahr and Mohali empaneled with Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board and Institutes of Hotel Management at Gurdaspur, Bathinda and Food Craft institute at Hoshiarpur.

Mr. Hussan Lal, Secretary Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, disclosed that all these trainings would be provided free of cost to the students. He called upon the students to avail the benefits of these schemes to develop their skills and get employment. 'The students would also be given stipends amounting to Rs. 1500 to Rs. 2000 after successful completion of their training, he added.

