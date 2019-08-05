Punjab Adopts UPSC Pattern For State Civil Services Exam

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that the state will adopt the pattern of Civil Services Exam followed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It aims to increase the permissible number of attempts for Punjab Civil Services aspirants from the existing four to six in the general category and nine for Backward Classes (BC)(ST). There would be no limit to the number of attempts for candidates belonging to scheduled caste (SC) category.

The age limit for the SC category will be 42 years.

For the general and BC/ Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories it would be 37 and 40 years, respectively, as per the UPSC rules.

This was announced in the Assembly.

Replying to a question raised by legislator Lakhvir Singh Lakha, the Chief Minister said the government has been working on the changes for the past several weeks.

As per the existing Punjab Civil Service (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009, the candidates of all the categories earlier had four chances to appear in the Punjab Civil Service examination.

Before implementation of the Punjab Civil Service (Appointment by Combined Competitive Examination) Rules, 2009, there was no limit on the attempts at the examination for all categories, the Chief Minister added.

