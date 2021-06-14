Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab Begins Recruitment For 1,080 Posts

PSSSB to recruit for 1,080 posts. Application forms available online.

Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab (PSSSB) has begun recruitment process to fill a total of 1,080 posts in different departments. The Board has invited applications to fill and 112 vacancies of Supervisor in directorate of Women and Child development, 866 vacancies of Veterinary Inspector, 97 posts of Junior Coaches, and 5 vacancies of Election kannungo.

The application forms for the supervisor post is available on the website of the Board. The last date for submission of the forms is July 5.

The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab has issued an advertisement to fill 112 vacancies of Supervisor to be filled in directorate of Women and Child development department of Punjab, informed Subordinate Services Selection Board Chairman Mr. Raman Bahl. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) June 13, 2021

Regarding other posts, PSSSB Chairman Raman Bahl has said that board members has given its consent to start the recruitment process on June 11, 2021 and advertisements will be given in staggered manner, an official statement has said.

The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab has started a process to fill 866 vacancies of Veterinary Inspector, 97 posts of Junior Coaches and 5 vacancies of Election kannungo in Punjab Government, informed Subordinate Services Selection Board Chairman Mr. Raman Bahl. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) June 12, 2021

The Board will close the registration portal tomorrow for 168 positions in Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer, Excise and Taxation Inspector posts. Application forms are available on the official website of the Board. This includes 51 vacancies of Excise and Taxation Inspectors in Excise and Taxation Department, 56 Posts of Senior Industrial Promotion Officer and 61posts of Block level extension Officer in Punjab Industry and Commerce department.

