Punjab Public Service Commission To Recruit Junior Engineers, Section Officers; Apply Online

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications to recruit junior engineers and section officers in various departments. The application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before May 19.

"The Commission shall hold competitive examinations for recruitment to these posts tentatively in June, 2021 details of which can be seen in the general information for the candidates available on the website http://ppsc.gov.in," the PPSC has said in the job notification.

Junior Engineer (Civil): 585 posts in Department of Water Resource

Junior Engineer (Civil): 27 posts in Department of Punjab Water Resource Management and Dev. Corporation

Junior Engineer (Civil): 81 posts in Department of Water Supply and Sanitation

Junior Engineer (Civil): 125 posts in Department of Rural Development and Panchayat

Junior Engineer (Civil): 210 posts in Department of PWD B&R

Junior Engineer (Public Health): 5 posts in PUDA Punjab Housing and Urban Development

Junior Engineer (Civil): 27 posts in PUDA Punjab Housing and Urban Development

Junior Engineer (Civil): 53 posts in Water Supply and Sewerage Board Local Government

Section Officer (Civil): 10 posts in Punjab State Warehousing Corporation, Agriculture Department

Recently Punjab government had announced waiver and reduction in the fee of the exams conducted by the PPSC. It had also announced that candidates applying for common posts requisitioned by more than one department will now have to pay only a single exam fee. "Candidates earlier had to pay separate exam fee for each department in case of posts common posts requisitioned by them. However, now PPSC is going in for common exam for posts like SDO and JE, and the new fee structure will require the candidate to pay a single exam fee for these posts in all requisitioning departments," an official spokesperson added.

