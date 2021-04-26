Punjab: Reduction In PPSC Exam Fee; Single Fee For Common Posts Notified By Multiple Departments

PPSC exam fee has been reduced for general category candidates.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced a waiver and reduction in the fee of the exams conducted by the state public service commission, PPSC. For candidates belonging to general and SC/ST categories the fee has been reduced and for candidates, from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons With Disabilities (PWD) categories, the fee has been waived. The Chief Minister has also announced that candidates applying for common posts requisitioned by more than one department will now have to pay only a single exam fee.

The waiver or reduction for the various categories has come into immediate effect with the PPSC ordering the same, and the Department of Personnel also swiftly issuing the necessary notification, in response to the Chief Minister's directive, said an official spokesperson.

Giving details of the fee cuts, Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said the entire examination fee of Rs 2,500 charged from each of the economically weaker sections (EWS) and lineal of descendants of ex-serviceman (LDESM) candidates has been waived off, and these candidates will now have to pay no fee for appearing for any competitive/ job recruitment exams being conducted by the PPSC. Similarly, the total examination fee of Rs 1,250 charged from each of the persons with disabilities (PWD) has been slashed and now the candidates from this category can take the PPSC exams for free.

The exam fee of candidates from SC, ST and OBC categories has been reduced from Rs 650 to Rs 250.

On the single exam fee, the official spokesperson said, "the development assumes significance as PPSC is in the process of making recruitments to a large number of posts, especially those of SDEs and JEs, in various departments."

"Candidates earlier had to pay separate exam fee for each department in case of posts common posts requisitioned by them. However, now PPSC is going in for common exam for posts like SDO and JE, and the new fee structure will require the candidate to pay a single exam fee for these posts in all requisitioning departments," the spokesperson added.

