Patent Agent Exam Result 2018 Released, Check Here

Patent Agent Exam Result 2018 Released @ Ipindia.nic.in, Check Here

Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks has released the Patent Agent exam result today on its official website. The Patent Agent exam result can be accessed from the website, ipindia.nic.in. A list of eligible candidates for Viva-Voce of Patent Agent examination -2018 has been released now. Patent Agent examination 2018 was conducted on October 28, 2018 at Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Nagpur. A total of 4,373 candidates had applied for the exam and out of which 2,813 had appeared in Paper 1 and 2,782 sat for Paper 1.

According to an official press released, a total of 1,473 candidates have scored 50% marks in both Paper-I and Paper-II.

Patent Agent exam result 2018: Check here

The result which has been published on the official website -- ipindia.nic.in -- can be accessed from this link: Click here

All these candidates will be called for Viva-Voce from January 7, 2019 to January 10, 2019 at respective Patent Offices at Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and RGNIIPM, Nagpur.

The details of schedule will be released in due course, the release said.

The release also clarified to the candidates that the Patent Agent Examination-2018 is still under process and no information in respect of marks obtained / copy of answer booklets of a candidate is liable to be made public before the final results (tentitive in the end of month of January, 2019) after completion of Viva Voce.

"The candidates are therefore, advised not to make request for disclosure of marks / copy of answer booklet through mail/ phone / RTI or other administrative channels," it said.

