Over 60 Per Cent Teaching Posts Vacant In Rajasthan Technical University: RTI

More than 60% teaching posts are vacant at the Rajasthan Technological University

An RTI query has revealed that more than 50 per cent of sanctioned staff including teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant at the Rajasthan Technical University. The University was set up in 2006.

The information was sought through a Right to Information query by Kota based activist Mr. Sujeet Swami.

The reply revealed that 63 per cent of teaching posts in the university are vacant. While the sanctioned strength of Associate Professors is 68, only 19 are working at the University. Only 67 Assistant Professors are employed at the University as against the sanctioned strength of 156.

The situation is dire for the petrochemical, Information Technology and MBA courses in the university where all the 25 teaching posts are vacant.

Currently, against the 37 sanctioned posts of professors, only 10 posts are filled.

The situation with non-teaching staff isn't rosy either with only 187 posts filled against the sanctioned strength of 382 posts including the important posts of examination controller, director, dean and student welfare officer.

Documents have also revealed that the University had initiated recruitment process for various sanctioned posts in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2018 but the process was not completed after charging examination fee from the applicants.

The RTI reply also shows that the university generated revenue of Rs 1.05 crore through exam fees from 36,230 candidates, who had applied for various posts in the period, but only conducted exams in 2018.

After the exam was held in 2018, 41 posts of teaching and 19 posts of non-teaching staff were filled from among the vacancies that were announced in 2014. At present, the total strength of the University is at 44 per cent with 283 posts still vacant out of total 643 sanctioned posts.

When questioned about the vacancies, Vice Chancellor Ram Avtar Gupta said, "We have written to the government for permission to fill up vacant sanctioned posts. Once the financial approval is received, we will initiate the process for recruitment."

