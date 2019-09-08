In Odisha, Recruitment Exam To Begin 3 Years After Notification

OSSC Junior Clerk exam will be held on September 22. The admit cards will be released on September 16.

In Odisha, the exam for recruitment to a contractual post will be held three years after the job was notified.

The exam will be conducted by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for the job that was notified in December 2016. On December 9, 2016 the Commission had notified the recruitment for Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant posts.

As per the latest notification released on September 6, the Commission will not conduct the recruitment examination for Junior Assistant post till further orders as per the directions from the Department of General Administration and Public Grievance

The exam for Junior Clerk exam will, however, be held as per the pattern fixed by the Commission.

The preliminary phase of the recruitment exam will be held on September 22. Admit cards will be released on September 16.

The post required candidates with minimum 10+2 pass qualification and knowledge in basic computer skills.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary exam, main exam and computer skill test.

A total of 206 vacancies will be filled by the Commission through this recruitment.

74 posts are reserved for women candidates.

