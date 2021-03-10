Odisha: Recruitment Process For Filling 139 Teacher Posts Begins On March 24

OPSC will begin recruitment process for filling 139 teacher posts on March 24

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified that the recruitment process of postgraduate teachers under the science stream in group B of state service for the higher secondary schools will begin on March 24. A total of 139 vacancies will be filled.

Job Details

Application forms will be available on the official website of the Commission from March 24 to April 23.

"The posts are temporary and are likely to be made permanent," the Commission has said.

Candidates must have Master's degree in the relevant subject and should be between 21-32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

Candidates with two years integrated MSc Course from regional college of education, NCERT in the relevant subject can also apply provided they have obtained minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

Candidates with B.Ed. from the National Council for Teacher Education, Delhi can also apply.

OPSC will conduct a written exam for selecting the candidates. "The written exam will be held at Cuttack. It may also be held at Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Berhampur, Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones," the Commission has said. The exam would consist of questions from general English, computer aptitude, pedagogy, general knowledge and the concerned subject.

Candidates who qualify the written test will appear for the interview.

