44,636 Candidates To Appear For Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam

The commission will conduct the Odisha Civil Services exam at 85 centres statewide.

The Odisha Public Service Commission has released the list of candidates who have been admitted to the State Civil Services preliminary exam. A total of 44,636 candidates have been selected on the basis of completion of application formalities and have been assigned registration ID, centre code and roll number.

The commission will conduct the Odisha Civil Services exam at 85 centres statewide.

This is the 2019 edition of the Odisha Civil Services exam and was announced in November 2019.

In 2018 a total of 218 candidates were declared to be qualified and were recommended by the commission for recruitment to the posts under the civil services. 7 candidates from the state government's coaching scheme had cracked the exam. A total of 99 candidates were selected for the coaching scheme which is being facilitated by a private coaching centre in collaboration with the Higher Education Department of Government of Odisha.

In the 2017 exam, a total of 106 candidates had qualified the exam.

On the other hand, selection process for recruitment of Lecturers in Group A of Odisha Education Service for Government Degree Colleges is expected to begin soon. The selection will not be through any examination and instead applicants will be shortlisted for document verification on the basis of academic weightage as decided by the Commission. The commission has announced 606 vacancies in total.

Click here for more Jobs News