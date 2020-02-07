Odisha Announces Over 600 Lecturer Vacancies For Degree Colleges In The State

Odisha Public Service Commission has announced lecturer recruitment for degree colleges

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced over 600 Lecturers vacancy in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Education Service for Government Degree Colleges. The online application process will begin on February 8 and conclude on March 2, 2020. The commission has announced 606 vacancies in total. The vacancies are available in total 20 disciplines.

The selection will not be through any examination and instead applicants will be shortlisted for document verification on the basis of academic weightage as decided by the Commission.

An applicant must have a Master's degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent grade with a second class degree in graduation.

In case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the minimum required percentage in post-graduation is 50 per cent.

Candidates must also have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) in the concerned subject. However, candidates with a PhD degree in the relevant subject are exempted from the requirement of NET.

As per age limit, applicant must not be older than 48 years and younger than 21 years as on January 1, 2020. For relaxation on age limit, candidates may refer to the official recruitment advertisement here.

The application fee is Rs. 400. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe of Odisha and persons with disability, whose permanent disability issued by the competent authority by the closing date of submission of online application form is 40% and more are exempted from payment of application fee.

