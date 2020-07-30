ONGC Invites Applications For Apprenticeship

ONGC recruitment 2020: The final list of selected candidates will be released on August 24.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for apprenticeship in various trades and disciplines. A total of 4,182 vacancies have been notified by the 'Maharatna' Central Public Sector Enterprise. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com on or before August 17.

Apply Online

As per the job notice released by ONGC," The candidates should not have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training as per the Apprentices Act, 1961, as amended from time to time. Candidates, who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after the attainment of prescribed qualifications, shall not be eligible for being engaged as Technician Apprentice."

There will be no written test for the selection of the apprentices. "Selections for engagement of Apprentices would be based on the basis of marks obtained and Merit drawn. In case of a similar number in merit, a person with higher age would be considered. No canvassing or influencing would be acceptable at any time and may render for non-consideration," the ONGC has notified.

Before applying at the ONGC website candidates have to first register at the website of Apprenticeship India for trade apprenticeship and Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in the portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development for technician apprenticeship.

The final list of selected candidates will be released on August 24.

Click here for more Jobs News