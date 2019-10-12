Odisha Municipal Administrative Services Exam In November

A total of 28 vacancies will be filled by the Odisha Public Service Commission through this recruitment.

The written exam for the Odisha Municipal Administrative Services will be held on November 3. The exam will be held in five zones-Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. Through this exam, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) would select candidates for filling up vacancies in Enforcement Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Assistant Director- Municipal Administration/ Assistant Commissioner posts.

A total of 28 vacancies have been announced by the Commission.

The exam would be held in two sessions-10.30 am to 12.30 pm (paper 1) and 2 pm to 4 pm (paper 2).

For recruitment to the posts under Odisha Municipal Administrative Services, OPSC will select candidates on the basis of written exam and viva-voce test. The written exam would comprise two general studies paper carrying a total of 400 marks. The viva voce test would carry 50 marks in total.

"Candidates are required to obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written exam as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Candidates shall be called for personality test as per the existing norms of the Commission," reads the job notice.

The final merit list for the recruitment will be based on the marks obtained by the candidate in the written exam and interview.

OPSC would intimate candidates about the admit card later. Candidates are suggested to track the official website of the Commission, opsc.gov.in, for updates in this regard.

