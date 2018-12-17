Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports: Jobs Notified For Graduates, Postgraduates, 10th Pass Candidates

NYKS, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Recruitment 2018 For 228 Posts; Apply Now

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, an autonomous body of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of District Youth Coordinator, Accounts clerk cum typist and multi-tasking staff. A total of 228 vacancies have been notified for recruitment to these posts, applications for which can be submitted till December 31. Institute of Banking Personnel Selection or the IBPS, which conducts exams for officer and clerk vacancies in nationalized banks, will conduct exam for selection to these posts.

For District Youth Coordinator post, the minimum educational qualification of the candidate should be postgraduate degree. While commerce graduates can apply for accounts clerk cum typist post, class 10 pass candidates can apply for multi tasking staff post. Graduates with 2 year experience in accounts work can also apply for the clerk post.

'If the examination is held in more than one session, the scores across various sessions will be equated to adjust for slight differences in difficulty level of different test batteries used across sessions. More than one session are required if the nodes capacity is less or some technical disruption takes place at any center or for any candidate,' said the recruiting body.

Except for District Youth Coordinator post, there will be no interview for selection to other posts.

Vacancy Details

District Youth Coordinator: 101 posts

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 75 posts

Multi Tasking Staff: 52 posts

At present, there are 623 district offices and 29 State offices of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

