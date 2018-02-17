Job Opportunities At National Rice Research Institute, Odisha Interview detail of NRRI recruitment is available at the official website crri.nic.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NRRI To Recruit For Graduate Assistant, Agricultural Field Operator Posts New Delhi: National Rice Research Institute (NRRI), formerly CRRI, has invited applications from science graduates and matriculates for recruitment to the posts of Graduate Assistant and Agricultural Field Operator. NRRI will conduct interview for the recruitment on 5 and 6 March 2018 at Cuttack, Odisha. For graduate assistant post candidates must be in the age group of 21-45 years; the minimum age limit for the other post is 18 years. A total of 8 posts are open for recruitment; 6 are for agricultural field operator.



Eligibility Criteria

Graduate Assistant: Candidates must have B.Sc. / B.Sc. (Hons.). Those having working experience in Laboratory/ Field and knowledge in Computer will be given preference.

Agricultural Field Operator: Matriculates with 2 years experience in Agriculture or 10th standard and 2 years vocational work experience in Agriculture or ITI in Mechanical / Electrical are eligible.



Candidates must note that the duration of the project for which the recruitment is being made is till 31 December 2018.



'The above position is purely temporary and is co-terminus with the scheme/project. The services of appointed candidates will stand terminated automatically after expiry of the scheme/project or completion of period indicated in the selection offer, whichever is earlier and the candidate will not have any right for absorption in NRRI/ ICAR. The above age limits are relaxable for SC, ST and OBC candidates as per Govt. of India norms,' reads the official notification.



Click here for more



National Rice Research Institute (NRRI), formerly CRRI, has invited applications from science graduates and matriculates for recruitment to the posts of Graduate Assistant and Agricultural Field Operator. NRRI will conduct interview for the recruitment on 5 and 6 March 2018 at Cuttack, Odisha. For graduate assistant post candidates must be in the age group of 21-45 years; the minimum age limit for the other post is 18 years. A total of 8 posts are open for recruitment; 6 are for agricultural field operator.: Candidates must have B.Sc. / B.Sc. (Hons.). Those having working experience in Laboratory/ Field and knowledge in Computer will be given preference.: Matriculates with 2 years experience in Agriculture or 10th standard and 2 years vocational work experience in Agriculture or ITI in Mechanical / Electrical are eligible.Candidates must note that the duration of the project for which the recruitment is being made is till 31 December 2018. 'The above position is purely temporary and is co-terminus with the scheme/project. The services of appointed candidates will stand terminated automatically after expiry of the scheme/project or completion of period indicated in the selection offer, whichever is earlier and the candidate will not have any right for absorption in NRRI/ ICAR. The above age limits are relaxable for SC, ST and OBC candidates as per Govt. of India norms,' reads the official notification.Click here for more Jobs