NPCIL Announces Jobs For Diploma Engineers, 10th/12th Pass Candidates

Candidates with Diploma in engineering are eligible to apply for Scientific Assistant post.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has announced vacancies in Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana. A total of 102 vacancies in Scientific Assistant and Technician (B) posts have been announced by the NPCIL which is a premier Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Atomic Energy. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at the official website of NPCIL on or before January 31.

Apply Online

Candidates with Diploma in engineering are eligible to apply for Scientific Assistant post.

Candidates who have secured minimum 60% marks in SSC or HSC with Science and Maths and have Trade certificate of 1 year duration in Surveyor/ Draftsman/ Fitter/ Turner/ Machinist/ Electrician/ Wireman/ Electronic Mechanic/ Instrument Mechanic are eligible for Technician post.

"All the prescribed essential qualifications should be of full time, regular and from recognised University/Institution; otherwise such qualification will not be considered," reads the notice released by NPCIL.

The upper age limit for Technician post and Scientific Assistant post is 25 years and 30 years, respectively. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be 5 years for SC/ ST, 3 years for OBC(non-creamy layer) category, 10 years for General PWBD category, 15 years for SC/ ST PWBD category and 13 years for OBC PWBD(non-creamy layer) category, subject to the condition that maximum age of the applicant shall not exceed 56 years.

Candidates will be selected through written test and skill test/ interview.

Click here for more Jobs News