Now, Free Of Cost Online Course For Government Doctors To Upgrade Skills

Delhi government and a leading knowledge platform have joined hands to provide free-of-cost online courses to doctors to upgrade their medical skills, officials said on Tuesday. The announcement was made at a conclave here inaugurated by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. "Leading online Continued Medical Education (CME) platform Omnicuris has collaborated with the Delhi Medical Council to provide free of cost online modules and courses to doctors of Delhi government to upgrade their medical skills," a senior officials said.

"The best part of this CME platform is that you don't have to travel far to attend the sessions. A doctor can access the session by sitting at home and that also without paying for it," Mr Jain said.

Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is a statutory body constituted in September 1998, as a result of enactment of Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997 by the Delhi government.

It is vested with powers, duties and function of regulating the practice of modern scientific system of Medicine in Delhi.

Mr Jain suggested to have chapters on food, exercise, thought process and soft skills in the modules, saying, these are very important for a doctor as well as a patient.

"Now doctors of Delhi government can update their knowledge and get credit points without moving physically. In an era of rapidly advancing medical science, it is of utmost importance to keep your knowledge updated. Attending conventional CMEs takes lot of travelling, time and money. We are providing this service free to all doctors," said, Dr Arun Kumar Gupta, president of the DMC.

Launched in 2016, Omnicuris, so far over a lakh doctors have accessed online CME modules offered by it. These doctors are spread in both private as well as public sectors. Omnicuris offers free of cost courses in 10 specialties across medicine and has partnerships with over 35 medical associations, the company said.

