Northern Coalfields Limited Invited Applications For Apprenticeship; 1,500 Vacancies

Northern Coalfields Limited has invited applications for apprenticeship. "Online applications are invited from interested candidates who have passed ITI exam from UP or MP-based institutes only," Northern Coalfields Limited has notified.

The last date for submission of application forms is July 9. The online application form submission facility will open on June 10.

Job Details

A total of 1,500 vacancies are available in various trades like welder, electrician, fitter, motor mechanic and other trades.

Regarding the educational qualification, the Northern Coalfields Limited has said, "The qualification prescribed shall be from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP or MP based Institute only as a full time, regular course in relevant trade with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for general and OBC candidates and 45% marks in aggregate in case of SC/ST/PWD candidates against reserved positions."

In the tough pandemic time, NCL is providing on job stipendiary training opportunities to youths and has invited applications from ITI passed candidates for one year apprentices training in different Trades.



The age of the candidates should be between 16-24 years of age as on June 30. Age relaxation norms will be available as per government rules.

Candidates have to apply first at DGET website www.apprenticeshipindia.org and then apply through the online application portal of Northern Coalfields Limited.

Regarding the merit list criteria, it has said, "At first, the merit will be prepared solely on the basis of marks obtained in ITI in concern trade and in case if two or more candidates are equal in marks, then the eldest (as per date of birth as mentioned in 10th/8th certificate) candidate will be given preference (will be placed above in merit) or as per applicable norms."