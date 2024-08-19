Rs 3.8 Crore Cash Seized As CBI Raids Madhya Pradesh Coal Mining Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested two officials of the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) and seized Rs 3.85 crore in cash in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, officials said on Monday.

The probe agency conducted searches at 25 locations including the premises of Chairman and Managing Director of NCL and the Chief Vigilance Officer.

A huge amount of cash was seized from the house of Subedar Ojha, Manager and secretary of NCL's Chairman and Managing Director.

Officials said that the money was allegedly collected from several contractors and officials of NCL in exchange for benefits.

CBI has also arrested Ravi Shankar Singh, a middleman and owner of Sangam Engineering, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

It is alleged that Singh was acting as a middleman between several contractors, businessmen and NCL officials and was helping them get bribes.

