Noida Metro Rail Corporation Begins Online Application For Recruitment On 199 Contractual Vacancies

NMRC Recruitment 2019: Online application begins for 199 vacancies

NMRC Recruitment 2019: Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will be recruiting on various posts on contractual basis through Broadcast Engineering Consultant India Limited (BECIL). The application process for the NMRC recruitment has begun online. Eligible candidates can apply online and pay application fee till August 21, 2019. There are 199 vacancies in total for different posts. The eligibility criteria for each post is different, hence applicants are advised to go through the recruitment advertisement before applying.

Candidates can apply for more than one vacancy subject to eligibility. They will have to submit application fee separately for each post.

In case of age limit, there are separate age limit criteria for each post, however, 5 years relaxation on upper age limit will be given to SC/ ST/ OBC candidates of Uttar Pradesh for reserved posts only.

NMRC Recruitment 2019: Detailed Advertisement

The contractual appointment of selected candidates will be for 3 years and the candidate will have to serve the organization for minimum 2 years.

BECIL will conduct a Written Test followed by Skill Test/ Psycho Test/ GD/ Personal Interaction as mode of selection depending upon the post a candidate has applied for. Applicants can refer to the official recruitment advertisement for details on selection process for the different posts.

NMRC Recruitment 2019: Direct Link For Application

Eligible candidates can apply online through websites www.becil.com or www.nmrcnoida.com. Before applying for registration candidates are advised to have scanned image of their Photo and Signature ready for upload in the application form where the file size should not be more than 100 kb.

