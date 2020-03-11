‘No Such Information Available’, Centre On Count Of Transgender Staff In State-Run Firms

"No such information is available with the Ministry," the minister said in his reply to a question.

The Ministry of Social Justice said it has no information on transgender employees working in state-run firms in the country when asked about the details of transgender persons employed in Public Sector Enterprises or PSEs during last five years. Rattan Lal Kataria, the Minister of State for Social Justice informed the Parliament today that upto 2017-18, no expenditure was incurred by the Ministry on skill development training and employment for the transgender community.

"No such information is available with the Ministry," Mr Kataria said in his reply to a question asked by a Rajya Sabha member on Wednesday.

Out of the total expenditure of Rs 10070.76 crores incurred by the ministry during 2018-19, an amount of Rs. 1.00 Crore was released to National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) for conducting skill development training programmes for the members of the transgender community, the minister said.

During the current year 2019-20 also, the ministry has released an amount of Rs. 1.00 Crore to NBCFDC for the skill development training of members of the transgender community, he added.

In order to provide for protection of rights of transgender persons and their welfare, recently, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019 has been enacted with effect from January 10, 2020, the minister informed the Rajya Sabha.

"The Act, inter-alia, provides for recognition of identity of transgender persons, prohibition against discrimination, welfare measures by the government, obligation of establishments and other persons, education, social security and health of transgender persons and National Council for transgender persons," he added.

