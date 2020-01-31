3 Transgender Candidates Qualify Medical Entrance Exam NEET PG

This year, 160888 candidates took the NEET PG and over 55% of them have qualified.

In the national postgraduate medical entrance exam, three transgender candidates have qualified. The exam, known as NEET PG, was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). A total of 13 transgender candidates had appeared for the exam.

This year, 160888 candidates took the NEET PG and over 55% of them have qualified. Maximum qualifiers are from Tamil Nadu.

The exam was held at 542 centres nationwide.

This year better participation was seen for the NEET PG. Last year 148713 candidates had registered for the exam.

Starting this year, it was decided to lower the NEET PG cut off by 6 percentile. Now, general category candidates with minimum mark of 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with minimum of 39 percentile and SC/ST and OBC category candidates with 34 percentile will become eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2019-20, an official statement was released in May 2019.

NEET PG exam was held for 1200 marks. The cut off score for general category is 366. For others, except the unreserved PwD category candidates, the cut off is 319. For unreserved PwD category the cut off is 342.

NEET PG is held for admission to postgraduate and postgraduate diploma programmes in medicine and surgery. The exam for admission to undergraduate medical programmes is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

