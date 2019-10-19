NITI Aayog Announces Specialist, Associate, Senior Associate Vacancies

NITI Aayog announces recruitment for Associate, and Specialist posts

NITI Aayog has announced recruitment of Specialist/Senior Specialist, Associate, and Senior Associate. There are 16 vacancies for Specialist/Senior Specialist post, 10 vacancies are for Senior Associate post, and 18 vacancies are for Associate post. The last date to apply for the vacancies is November 19, 2019 by 5:00 pm. Interested individuals will have to navigate through the NITI Aayog recruitment website for details on the available posts and corresponding requirement.

The last date to apply for the NITI Aayog recruitment is November 19, 2019. Applicants are advised to read through the recruitment circular before beginning the application process.

For all the posts mentioned above, an applicant must have completed Master's degree in a relevant discipline from a recognized University. All these posts also require an applicant to have prior experience in a relevant field.

Applicants would be screened on the basis of criteria decided by a screening committee. Shortlisted candidates will be called in the ratio of 1:5 for interview by the screening committee.

Candidates who are interested in applying can register for the recruitment here. They will have to complete the application form, specify their preferred vertical area and upload requisite documents (list available in recruitment advertisement). Candidates are advised to refer only to the official website (workforindia.niti.gov.in) for details and updates on the recruitment.

