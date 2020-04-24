NIOS D.El.Ed Degree Is Valid: Tripura Teachers' Recruitment Board

The Board has said this decision has been taken following the verdict given by the Tripura High Court.

The Tripura Teachers' Recruitment Board has notified to all the teaching job aspirants that the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) obtained from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be considered as valid. The Board has said this decision has been taken following the verdict of the Tripura High Court.

"Necessary steps will be initiated after the ongoing lockdown period (COVID-19) is over," the Board has said.

The NIOS D.El.Ed. degree was given to candidates who had completed NIOS' training programme for untrained teachers. This is a valid degree for teacher job and is equivalent to any other D.El.Ed course.

However, few states do not accept the degree as valid for teacher job.

In December 2019, few candidates from Bihar who had obtained the degree were denied to be eligible for being a teacher. The reason was, as told to them, the duration of the course is 18 months, which is 6 months less than the pre-set norms for teacher recruitment.

In January 2020, the Patna High Court ruled the judgement in the favour of the candidates and had asked the Bihar government to consider their candidature for the teacher recruitment exam.

The D.El.Ed programme was started on October 2, 2017 to provide training and Diploma to untrained in-service teachers, teaching in various primary and upper primary government, government-aided and private unaided schools across the country, who have joined on or before August 10, 2017. This ambitious project was undertaken by MHRD to train 11 lakh teachers by March 31, 2019.

Click here for more Jobs News