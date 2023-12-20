National Highways Authority Of India Hiring Managers With Salary Up To Rs 2.15 Lakh

NHAI Recruitment 2023: Interested candidates can apply via the official website www.nhai.gov.in

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is currently accepting job applications for general manager and deputy general manager positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of three vacancies. Interested candidates can apply via the official website www.nhai.gov.in. The application window opened on Wednesday, December 20, with a deadline set for submitting forms on January 18. The age limit for both positions is 56 years. Educational qualifications include a recognised degree and relevant experience.

Eligibility criteria

General manager:

Degree from a recognised university/institute.

Fourteen years of experience in the Pay Scale of Pay Band-3 (Rs 15,600-39,100) with Grade Pay Rs 5400 or equivalent, with five years in administration/establishment/human resource/personnel management.

Deputy general manager (administration):

Degree from a recognised university/institute.

9 years of experience in the pay scale of band-3 (Rs 1,56,00-39,100) with grade pay Rs 5,400 or equivalent, with four years in administration/establishment/human resource/personnel management.

Pay structure:

General manager:

Rs 37,400-67,000 with grade pay Rs 8,700 (pre-revised), equivalent to pay level-13 (Rs 1,23,100 - 2,15,900) of pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

Deputy general manager (administration):

PB-3 (Rs 1,56,00 - 39,100) with grade pay Rs 7,600 (pre-revised), equivalent to pay level - 12 (Rs 78,800 - 2,09,200) of pay matrix as per 7th CPC.

NHAI Recruitment 2023- Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, www.nhai.gov.in.

Navigate to 'about us' - 'vacancies' - 'current.'

Click on the relevant recruitment advertisement and choose 'online application.'

Create registration with user ID, password, name, phone number, email ID, and optional Aadhar card number.

Log in with the user ID and password to access the application form.

Fill out the application and apply for the desired position.



Check the detailed notification here

Interested candidates are advised to submit separate applications for multiple posts to be considered for each.