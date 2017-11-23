Job Opportunities At National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad

Master's Degree In Geology & specialization in Micropaleontology with not less than 55% of marks

Master's Degree In Geology/ Applied Geology/ Geochemistry/ Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ /Remote Sensing with not less than 55% of marks

Ph. D. in Geophysics

National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad will recruit candidates for filling temporary positions of Project Staff. Recruitment will be held for Project Assistant (PA) and Project Scientist (PA) posts. Upon selection, PAs will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25000 and PSs will receive Rs 48200 as monthly stipends. The upper age limit for PA applicants is 30 years and it is 40 years for PS applicants. NGRI will conduct interview, for selection to the posts on 21 December 2017 and the list of shortlisted candidates will be declared on the website a week before that.Candidates with the following educational qualification are eligible to apply:While the jobs require candidates to conduct field and laboratory work, processing of EM; magnetic, radiometric data; GPS field work and data processing and mapping of active geological structures using gravity, remote sensing and InSAR data and field verification.Project Assistant Level II: 25 postsProject Scientist: 10 posts