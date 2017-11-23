Job Opportunities At National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with the following educational qualification are eligible to apply:
- Master's Degree In Geology & specialization in Micropaleontology with not less than 55% of marks
- Master's Degree In Geology/ Applied Geology/ Geochemistry/ Geophysics/ Applied Geophysics/ /Remote Sensing with not less than 55% of marks
- Ph. D. in Geophysics
While the jobs require candidates to conduct field and laboratory work, processing of EM; magnetic, radiometric data; GPS field work and data processing and mapping of active geological structures using gravity, remote sensing and InSAR data and field verification.
Vacancy Details
Project Assistant Level II: 25 posts
Project Scientist: 10 posts
