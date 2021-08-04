NDTV Is Hiring: See Openings Here

We are hiring for the following positions:
Role: Special Correspondent, Business, Mumbai for NDTV 24X7
Experience: 5-7 years
Expertise required in:
- Breaking big business stories
- Stock Markets
- Regulatory Institutions
- IT, Tech, Start Up developments
- Excellent writing skills (must file online stories too)
- TV experience preferred
Role: Special Correspondent, Bengaluru for NDTV 2X7
Experience: 5-7 years
What's needed:
- Breaking hard news and political news
- Reporting on any other top or feature story as required
- IT Sector, Start-ups
- Excellent writing skills (must file online stories too)
- TV experience preferred
- Fluent in Kannada
Role: Senior Desk Writers for NDTV Online
Experience: 3 - 5 years
What's needed:
- Great writing skills
- Quick turnaround of breaking news into easy-to-read copy
- Understanding and knowledge of political news
- Digital experience preferred
Role: Senior Business Writers for NDTV Online
Experience: 3 - 5 years
What's needed:
- Great writing skills
- Quick turnaround of breaking news into easy-to-read copy
- Understanding and knowledge of business sector, economic policy
- Understanding of stock markets
- Digital experience preferred
Role: Senior Reporters for NDTV Online
Experience: 3- 5 years
What's needed:
- To break long-form special reports
- Business and Hard News Investigation
- Digital experience preferred
- Excellent writing skills