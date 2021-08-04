NDTV Is Hiring: See Openings Here

We are hiring for the following positions:

Role: Special Correspondent, Business, Mumbai for NDTV 24X7

Experience: 5-7 years

Expertise required in:

Breaking big business stories

Stock Markets

Regulatory Institutions

IT, Tech, Start Up developments

Excellent writing skills (must file online stories too)

TV experience preferred

Role: Special Correspondent, Bengaluru for NDTV 2X7

Experience: 5-7 years

What's needed:

Breaking hard news and political news

Reporting on any other top or feature story as required

IT Sector, Start-ups

Excellent writing skills (must file online stories too)

TV experience preferred

Fluent in Kannada

Role: Senior Desk Writers for NDTV Online

Experience: 3 - 5 years

What's needed:

Great writing skills

Quick turnaround of breaking news into easy-to-read copy

Understanding and knowledge of political news

Digital experience preferred

Role: Senior Business Writers for NDTV Online

Experience: 3 - 5 years

What's needed:

Great writing skills

Quick turnaround of breaking news into easy-to-read copy

Understanding and knowledge of business sector, economic policy

Understanding of stock markets

Digital experience preferred

Role: Senior Reporters for NDTV Online

Experience: 3- 5 years

What's needed:

To break long-form special reports

Business and Hard News Investigation

Digital experience preferred

Excellent writing skills



Click Here To Apply