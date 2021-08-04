NDTV Is Hiring: See Openings Here

We are hiring for the following positions:

Role: Special Correspondent, Business, Mumbai for NDTV 24X7

Experience: 5-7 years

Expertise required in:

  • Breaking big business stories
  • Stock Markets
  • Regulatory Institutions
  • IT, Tech, Start Up developments
  • Excellent writing skills (must file online stories too)
  • TV experience preferred

Role: Special Correspondent, Bengaluru for NDTV 2X7

Experience: 5-7 years

What's needed:

  • Breaking hard news and political news
  • Reporting on any other top or feature story as required
  • IT Sector, Start-ups
  • Excellent writing skills (must file online stories too)
  • TV experience preferred
  • Fluent in Kannada

Role: Senior Desk Writers for NDTV Online

Experience: 3 - 5 years

What's needed:

  • Great writing skills
  • Quick turnaround of breaking news into easy-to-read copy
  • Understanding and knowledge of political news
  • Digital experience preferred

Role: Senior Business Writers for NDTV Online

Experience: 3 - 5 years

What's needed:

    • Great writing skills
    • Quick turnaround of breaking news into easy-to-read copy
    • Understanding and knowledge of business sector, economic policy
    • Understanding of stock markets
    • Digital experience preferred

    Role: Senior Reporters for NDTV Online

    Experience:  3- 5 years

    What's needed:

    • To break long-form special reports
    • Business and Hard News Investigation
    • Digital experience preferred
    • Excellent writing skills 


