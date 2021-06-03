National Board Of Exams In Medical Sciences Announces Job Opportunity

NBE has invited applications from graduates, 10+2 pass candidates for various posts.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has invited applications from graduates, class 12 pass candidates for recruitment to senior assistant, junior assistant and junior accountant posts. A total of 42 vacancies will be filled in these posts. The application forms will be available on the website of the Board from July 15 onwards. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms is August 14.

Job Details

Graduates, below 27 years of age, are eligible for senior assistant post.

Class 12 pass candidates, below 27 years of age, having proficiency in use of computers and Basic Software packages such as Windows/Network Operating System/LAN Architecture are eligible for junior assistant post.

Graduates with Maths or Statistics or a Degree in Commerce and below 27 years of age are eligible for junior accountant post.