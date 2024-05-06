NEET PG 2024: Medical Exam Body Introduces Mandatory Time-Bound Sections

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced a significant change to the format of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2024 exam, introducing mandatory time-bound sections.

This change, applicable to various MCQ-based examinations including NEET PG, NEET MDS, NEET SS, FMGE, DNB PDCET, GPAT, DPEE, FDST, and FET, aims to bolster exam security and integrity in response to evolving threats during the examination process, as stated in the official notification.

"This measure has been implemented to enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the examination process," the official notification specifies.

NEET PG 2024 Exam Format

In the revised format, the question paper for these exams will be segmented into multiple time-bound sections.

NBEMS elaborated on this with an example: The question paper in these examinations will be divided into multiple time-bound sections. For example, in NEET-PG 2024, if there are five time-bound sections (A, B, C, D & E) in the question paper, each section will have 40 questions and 42 minutes of time allotted. Candidates will be restricted from proceeding to the next section until they complete the allotted time for the previous section. Additionally, candidates will not be allowed to review the questions or modify their responses for a section after the completion of its allotted time. The questions for the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time for the previous section.

NBEMS specified that candidates will have the choice to mark any question, regardless of whether they have answered it or not, for later review. This permits candidates to revisit these marked questions within a section before the conclusion of the allotted time. The questions marked for review will be evaluated according to the marking scheme.

The specific number of time-limited sections in an examination may vary depending on the total number of questions in the paper and the practicality of implementing such sections.

Mandatory time-bound sections will be implemented in GPAT 2024, NEET-PG 2024, and all forthcoming computer-based tests conducted by NBEMS.