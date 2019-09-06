Mumbai Naval Dockyard To Recruit More Than 1000 Trade Apprentice

Naval Dockyard Mumbai has announced apprentice recruitment

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has begun online application process for recruitment of Apprenticeship. Eligible candidates can apply for the apprenticeship till September 20, 2019. There are 855 vacancies available for designated trades and 300 vacancies for non-designated trades. These vacancies are for one-year apprenticeship programme. There are 78 vacancies available for two-year apprenticeship programme for designated trades.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have passed class 10 examination with minimum 50 per cent marks and must have passed ITI examination with aggregate of 65 per cent marks.

The candidate must also have passed relevant ITI / trade test from any institute recognized by NCVT and should possess the qualification as on the closing date of application. Qualification for candidates who are to be enrolled for Rigger and Crane Operator(Overhead Steel Industry) as 'Fresher' should be class 8 pass only, without ITI.

Age Limit

The applicant must have been born between April 1, 1999 and March 31, 2006. Upper age is relaxable by five years for SC/ST candidates and two years for wards of Defence employees or Naval civilians.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online on the official website - 'bhartiseva.com'. Candidates are not required to pay any application fee for the recruitment.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a written test followed by and interview or skill test for candidates shortlisted after the written test. The written examination will be of 2 hours duration would comprise of 100 Multiple Choice Questions on General Science, General Knowledge and Mathematics. The question paper will be bilingual in both English and Hindi.

