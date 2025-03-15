NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Check Details

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has started registration for Apprentice positions. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,765 positions. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, nclcil.in.

The registration process will conclude on March 18, 2025.

The merit list of shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be released on March 20 or 21, 2025. Following this, shortlisted candidates will be required to report for the assessment of their eligibility and subsequent joining as Apprentice Trainees. Candidates must report from March 24, 2025, onwards, as per the schedule that will be released.

The official notification states: "Preference will be given to candidates who have obtained their requisite qualifications from any institute/university functioning and operating in Singrauli, Sidhi, and Rewa districts of Madhya Pradesh, as well as Mirzapur, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh."

Stipend

Bachelor of Electrical Engineering - Rs 9,000

Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering - Rs 9,000

Bachelor of Computer Science & Engineering - Rs 9,000

Bachelor of Mining Engineering - Rs 9,000

Back Office Management (Finance & Accounting) - Rs 8,000

Diploma in Mining Engineering - Rs 8,000

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering - Rs 8,000

Diploma in Electrical Engineering - Rs 8,000

Diploma in Electronics Engineering - Rs 8,000

Diploma in Civil Engineering - Rs 8,000

Diploma in Modern Office Management and Secretarial Practices - Rs 8,000

ITI Electrician - Rs 8,050

ITI Fitter - Rs 8,050

ITI Welder - Rs 7,700

ITI Turner - Rs 8,050

ITI Machinist - Rs 8,050

ITI Electrician (Auto) - Rs 8,050

Age Criteria

The eligibility criteria require a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 26 years.

Candidates who have previously completed an apprenticeship, are currently undergoing apprenticeship training in an industry under the Apprenticeship Act, or have one year or more of work experience are not eligible for the Apprentice positions.