NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins, Check Details

The registration process will conclude on March 18, 2025.
The merit list of shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be released on March 20 or 21, 2025. Following this, shortlisted candidates will be required to report for the assessment of their eligibility and subsequent joining as Apprentice Trainees. Candidates must report from March 24, 2025, onwards, as per the schedule that will be released.
The official notification states: "Preference will be given to candidates who have obtained their requisite qualifications from any institute/university functioning and operating in Singrauli, Sidhi, and Rewa districts of Madhya Pradesh, as well as Mirzapur, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh."
Stipend
- Bachelor of Electrical Engineering - Rs 9,000
- Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering - Rs 9,000
- Bachelor of Computer Science & Engineering - Rs 9,000
- Bachelor of Mining Engineering - Rs 9,000
- Back Office Management (Finance & Accounting) - Rs 8,000
- Diploma in Mining Engineering - Rs 8,000
- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering - Rs 8,000
- Diploma in Electrical Engineering - Rs 8,000
- Diploma in Electronics Engineering - Rs 8,000
- Diploma in Civil Engineering - Rs 8,000
- Diploma in Modern Office Management and Secretarial Practices - Rs 8,000
- ITI Electrician - Rs 8,050
- ITI Fitter - Rs 8,050
- ITI Welder - Rs 7,700
- ITI Turner - Rs 8,050
- ITI Machinist - Rs 8,050
- ITI Electrician (Auto) - Rs 8,050
Age Criteria
The eligibility criteria require a minimum age of 18 years and a maximum of 26 years.
Candidates who have previously completed an apprenticeship, are currently undergoing apprenticeship training in an industry under the Apprenticeship Act, or have one year or more of work experience are not eligible for the Apprentice positions.