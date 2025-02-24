Government Firm Coalfields Limited Hiring For 1,765 Vacancies, Check Details

NCL Recruitment 2025: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna company under Coal India Limited, is currently accepting applications for apprenticeship positions. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,765 vacancies for ITI trade, diploma, and graduate apprentices across various disciplines. The registration window opened today, and interested, eligible candidates can apply by visiting the company's official website.

Vacancy Details



Graduate Apprentice Vacancies

BE/BTech in Electrical Engineering - 73

BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering - 77

BE/BTech in Computer Science - 02

BE./BTech in Mining Engineering - 75

Diploma Apprentice Vacancies

Back-Office Management (Finance & Accounting) - 40

Diploma in Mining Engineering - 125

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering - 136

Diploma in Electronics Engineering - 02

Diploma in Civil Engineering - 78

Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice - 80

ITI Trade Apprentice Vacancies

Electrician - 319

Fitter - 455

Welder - 124

Turner - 33

Machinist - 06

Auto Electrician - 04

Eligibility Criteria



Candidates must hold a relevant bachelor's degree, diploma, or ITI certification in the respective trade. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 26 years.

Stipend Details



Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend as follows:

Graduate Apprentices - Rs 9,000

Diploma Apprentices - Rs 8,000

ITI Trade Apprentices (1-year program) - Rs 7,700

ITI Trade Apprentices (2-year program) - Rs 8,050

Details regarding the selection process have not been released yet. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates and further information.