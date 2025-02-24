Advertisement

Government Firm Coalfields Limited Hiring For 1,765 Vacancies, Check Details

NCL Recruitment 2025: This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,765 vacancies for ITI trade, diploma, and graduate apprentices across various disciplines.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Government Firm Coalfields Limited Hiring For 1,765 Vacancies, Check Details
NCL Recruitment 2025:

NCL Recruitment 2025: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna company under Coal India Limited, is currently accepting applications for apprenticeship positions. This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,765 vacancies for ITI trade, diploma, and graduate apprentices across various disciplines. The registration window opened today, and interested, eligible candidates can apply by visiting the company's official website.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice Vacancies

  • BE/BTech in Electrical Engineering - 73
  • BE/BTech in Mechanical Engineering - 77
  • BE/BTech in Computer Science - 02
  • BE./BTech in Mining Engineering - 75

Diploma Apprentice Vacancies

  • Back-Office Management (Finance & Accounting) - 40
  • Diploma in Mining Engineering - 125
  • Diploma in Mechanical Engineering - 136
  • Diploma in Electronics Engineering - 02
  • Diploma in Civil Engineering - 78
  • Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice - 80

ITI Trade Apprentice Vacancies

  • Electrician - 319
  • Fitter - 455
  • Welder - 124
  • Turner - 33
  • Machinist - 06
  • Auto Electrician - 04

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a relevant bachelor's degree, diploma, or ITI certification in the respective trade. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 26 years.

Stipend Details

Selected apprentices will receive a monthly stipend as follows:

  • Graduate Apprentices - Rs 9,000
  • Diploma Apprentices - Rs 8,000
  • ITI Trade Apprentices (1-year program) - Rs 7,700
  • ITI Trade Apprentices (2-year program) - Rs 8,050

Details regarding the selection process have not been released yet. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for updates and further information.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Government Firm Coalfields Limited, NCL Recruitment 2025, NCL Jobs 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now