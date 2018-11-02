Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam: Applications Invited For Apprenticeship Training

Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam: Apply Before December 5

ITI qualified candidates can apply for Apprenticeship Training at the Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam, [DAS (Vzg)], Indian Navy, Ministry of Defence for the Training Years 2019-20/ 21. While the training period is one year for all the trades; it is 2 years for pipe fitter trade. The last date to apply is December 5, 2018. Candidates should apply at apprenticeship.gov.in. Class 10 pass candidates with minimum 50% marks and ITI (NCVT) in relevant trades with minimum 65% are eligible to apply for the course.

Apprenticeship Training, Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam

To select candidates for the training, written exam will be conducted on January 31, 2019. The result will be declared on February 1, 2019. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be shortlisted for interview. 'Candidates finally selected in interview will have to undergo medical examination. No travelling allowance will be paid for written examination. Only those candidates called for interview as per mentioned dates will be paid travelling allowance on production of railway / bus ticket. Written examination would be objective type based on Mathematics, General Science and General Knowledge,' reads the notification.

The interview will be held in February 2019.

