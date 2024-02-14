National Institute Of Ocean Technology Invites Applications For Various Positions, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

NIOT Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is March 11.

The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, is currently accepting applications for various positions in diverse disciplines. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is March 11, 2024.

Vacancy details and pay scale:

Technician- Electronics / Instrumentation (2) / Welder (1) / Mechanical (1) / Fitter (Mechanical-1) - Pay Level 2 (Rs 19,900-63,200)

Scientific Assistant- Mechanical (2) / Electrical (1) / Electronics & Communication (1) / Life Sciences (1) Direct Recruitment Pay Level 06 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400)

Scientific Assistant- Technical Officer Mechanical (1) / Electrical (1) / Electronics & Communication (1) - Pay Level 07 (Rs 44,900-1,42,400)

Age limit:

Candidates must not exceed 25 years of age. However, relaxation in age limits will be granted to OBC, Persons with Disabilities (PWD), and Ex-servicemen candidates in accordance with directives issued by the Central government from time to time.

Selection procedure:

The selection process will comprise both a written test and a skill test, both of which will take place at NIOT, Chennai, either on the same day or on consecutive days.

Criteria for applicant shortlisting for written test/skill test:

A committee will determine the shortlisting criteria based on the number of applications received, with candidates being shortlisted at a ratio of approximately 150, depending on the availability of eligible candidates.

The examination date will be announced on the official website.