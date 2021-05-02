CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories Notifies Jobs For Graduates, Diploma Holders, Others

CSIR NAL invites applications to recruit technicians, technical staff.

National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL), a research laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has invited applications to fill vacancies in technician, technical officer and technical assistant posts. The application forms are available on the website of NAL. The last date for submission of application for technician post is May 20 and for the technical staff is May 21.

Apply Online

Class 10 pass candidates with ITI or National / State Trade in the relevant trade or Apprentice Trainee in the relevant trade are eligible to apply for this post.

Diploma holders or graduates are eligible for the technical staff post.

"The date for determining the upper age limit, qualifications and/or experience shall be the closing date prescribed for receipt of online electronics application form," the NAL has notified.

"All the Technicians, Technical Assistants, Technical Officers, Senior Technical Officer-1 and Senior Technical Officer-2 are entitled for Career Advancement on the basis of Flexible Complementary Scheme of CSIR," it has also notified.

Selection of technicians will be through a trade test and written exam. The exam will be computer based objective multiple choice exam. The question will be set in both English and Hindi except the questions of English language. The exam will have a total of 150 questions and candidates will be allowed 2 hour and 30 minutes to attempt the exam.

The technical assistants and technical officers will be selected through a skill test and written exam. The Skill Test will be at the level of Diploma for Technical Assistant and B.E. for Technical Officer.

Click here for more Jobs News