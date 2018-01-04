Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Limited: Recruitment Open For Project Engineer Post On the basis of GATE 2017 score, Indian Railways will recruit for Project Engineer post at Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MVRC).

On the basis of GATE 2017 score, Indian Railways will recruit for Project Engineer post at Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MVRC). Online registration for the recruitment has begun and candidates can apply till 27 January 2018. A total of 18 vacancies are open in the disciplines of Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication. 'Though the project tenure is for 5 years, the initial appointment will be made for two years on contract basis with consolidated emoluments. The period of contract is extendable by three years with enhanced emoluments, depending upon the project requirements and performance of the candidate,' clarifies the recruiting body.



Applicants must not be more than 30 years of age as on 27 December 2017.



Candidates must have qualified GATE 2017 and should have Bachelor Degree in the relevant engineering discipline with minimum 60 percent marks from recognized Govt. Universities or Institutions through full time regular courses only.



'Engagement will be made on the basis of scores of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering-2017. Based on GATE-2017 score and Organizational requirement, candidates will be short listed for verification of documents and discussions.'



Candidates shall have to send their application in the prescribed format and email it to gate2017mrvc@gmail.com along with scanned copies of GATE 207 admit card, GATE 2017 score card, Engineering Graduation Marksheet, Engineering Graduation Certificate, Date of Birth Certificate/Age proof and Caste Certificate (If belonging to reserved community.)



