GATE 2018: Admit Cards Released @Gate.iitg.ac.in A day ahead of the schedule, IIT Guwahati has released the admit card for GATE 2018. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE is conducted for admission to M.Tech. programmes.

Share EMAIL PRINT GATE 2018: Admit Cards Released @Gate.iitg.ac.in New Delhi: A day ahead of the schedule, IIT Guwahati has released the admit card for GATE 2018. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE is conducted for admission to M.Tech. programmes. GATE scores are also used by several PSUs for recruitment purpose. The admit card is available on the official GATE 2018 website. The website, however, may not be accessible immediately due to the heavy influx of traffic. Students are advised to wait and try after some time to download their admit cards.



The exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4 and February 10, 11, 2018 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm).



How to download GATE 2018 Admit Card?



Step 1: Go to official GATE 2018 website and click on the following link: http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/

Step 2: It will redirect you to GOAPS page.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment id/email address, password and captcha code in the space provided.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further reference.



Please check your admit card carefully and go through the details mentioned. In case of any discrepancy in the details, inform the concerned authorities immediately. Candidates are also requested to read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and follow the directions.



Click here for more



A day ahead of the schedule, IIT Guwahati has released the admit card for GATE 2018. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE is conducted for admission to M.Tech. programmes. GATE scores are also used by several PSUs for recruitment purpose. The admit card is available on the official GATE 2018 website. The website, however, may not be accessible immediately due to the heavy influx of traffic. Students are advised to wait and try after some time to download their admit cards.The exam is scheduled to be held on February 3, 4 and February 10, 11, 2018 (9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm).Step 1: Go to official GATE 2018 website and click on the following link: http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in/Step 2: It will redirect you to GOAPS page.Step 3: Enter your enrollment id/email address, password and captcha code in the space provided.Step 4: Click on submit.Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for further reference. Please check your admit card carefully and go through the details mentioned. In case of any discrepancy in the details, inform the concerned authorities immediately. Candidates are also requested to read the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully and follow the directions.Click here for more Education News